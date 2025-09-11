India Undergoing Cultural Renaissance, Says Minister Shekhawat

New Delhi: India is going through an "era of cultural renaissance", Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday and asserted that the Gyan Bharatam Mission has been envisioned to preserve the country's manuscript heritage.

Under the Gyan Bharatam Mission, 25 clusters, 20 regional centres and 10 centres of excellence are envisioned to be established in a "hub-and-spoke model" across the country, the minister said at an international conference hosted at the Vigyan Bhawan here.