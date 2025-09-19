India: Trade Talks With US Positive

New Delhi: India on Friday described its trade talks with the US as “positive and forward-looking,” adding that both sides agreed to intensify efforts to conclude a trade pact and take the partnership to “new heights.”

At his weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “A team from the US Trade Representative, led by Assistant USTR Brenden Lynch, held meetings at the Ministry of Commerce on September 16, 2025 to take forward the ongoing negotiations for a trade deal. The discussions were positive and forward-looking, covering various aspects of the deal. It was decided to intensify efforts for the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement.”

Hours after the talks, US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed support for Trump’s peace initiatives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and referred to him as a “friend.” The call signalled improving ties after Washington last month imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, half of which was described as a penalty for importing Russian oil.

During his London visit on Thursday night, President Trump told reporters that he shared “very close” ties with India and Modi, but imposed the sanctions as part of US efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.