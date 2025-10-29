500 Indians in Thailand to be Brought Back

New Delhi: India is verifying the nationality of people reported to be Indian citizens who crossed into the Thai border town of Mae Sot following raids on cyber fraud centres located in Myanmar’s border regions.

According to international news agency reports, the Thai government stated that about 500 Indians are currently in Mae Sot and that India plans to send an aircraft to bring its nationals back.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “We are aware of Indian nationals who have been detained by Thai authorities. They had crossed into Thailand from Myanmar over the past few days. Our Mission in Thailand is working closely with Thai authorities to verify their nationality and to repatriate them after the necessary legal formalities are completed in Thailand.”

Reports suggest that around 1,500 people from 28 countries have fled to Thailand to escape the crackdown on these cyber scam centres in Myanmar. It is suspected that many of them were tricked into working at these centres, although some reports indicate that a few joined voluntarily in pursuit of high salaries.