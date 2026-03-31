India To Send Oil to Neighbouring Nations

New Delhi: With its own energy lines and reserves secure for the time being, India has started helping out its neighbouring nations that have reached out for oil due to disruption in shipping routes.

After sending 38,000 metric tonne (MT) emergency fuel shipment to Sri Lanka a couple of days ago, India is preparing to dispatch oil to Maldives and Seychelles after these nations expressed urgency in the wake of fuel shortage due to disruption in oil shipping routes. Similar requests from Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan are also being considered. Bangladesh has already been sent additional supply of diesel through the pipeline between Numaligarh Refinery in Assam and Parbatipur in Bangladesh and request for more diesel is being considered to help it tide over the immediate crisis.

External Affairs Ministry officials said in line with India’s `Neighbourhood First’ policy, all efforts are being made to help neighbouring countries seeking help. MEA spokesperson Mr Randhir Jaiswal said India is a major exporter of refined petroleum products, especially to its neighbourhood. “We have received a request from the Government of Bangladesh for supply of diesel, which is being examined. In addition, I would also like to say that we have received such requests from several other countries including Sri Lanka and Maldives, and these are being examined taking into account our own energy requirements and availability that we have,” he added.

India on March 28 rushed an emergency fuel shipment of 38,000 metric tonne (MT) comprising 20,000 MT of diesel and 18,000 MT of petrol to Sri Lanka after Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake dialed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assistance on March 24.

“Spoke with PM Narendra Modi a few days ago about the fuel supply disruptions Sri Lanka is facing due to the Middle East conflict. Grateful for India’s swift support. 38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo yesterday. My thanks also to EAM Dr S. Jaishankar for his close coordination,” the Sri Lankan President wrote on X.

PM Modi said his conversation with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake focussed on disruptions affecting global energy security, among other thing,s as the two leaders reviewed progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security. “As close and trusted partners, we reaffirmed our commitment to work closely together in addressing shared challenges,” Mr Modi said.

India is among the few countries that remain in Iran’s “friendly countries” list, and its ships are allowed to pass Stait of Hormuz controlled by Iran. Two Indian-flagged LPG tankers, carrying 94,000 tonnes of LPG, have crossed the war-affected Strait of Hormuz and are expected to reach Indian shores in the next couple of days.