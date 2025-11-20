India To Push Terrorism Concerns At G20 Summit

New Delhi: India is expected to strongly push for the inclusion of its concerns on terrorism in the G20 Joint Declaration at the upcoming Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to firmly articulate India’s stance on terrorism during the Summit on November 22 and 23, which he will attend. The Prime Minister will leave for South Africa on Friday.

“Terrorism is a very important subject for India… Every issue of importance to us will be highlighted. We are discussing the Declaration for the Summit,” MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) Sudhakar Dalela said at a media briefing in New Delhi on Modi’s visit. However, he noted that G20 forums primarily focus on economic issues. Concerns of the Global South will also be discussed and are expected to feature in the Joint Declaration.

Dalela declined to comment on the United States’ boycott of the Summit under the Trump Administration amid strained US–South Africa ties. Leaders skipping the Summit include US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and reportedly Chinese President Xi Jinping. Chinese Premier Li Qiang is likely to represent China.

South Africa’s priorities for the Summit include disaster relief, debt relief and sustainability, climate change, financing for energy transition, and harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth.

India announced on Wednesday that PM Modi will attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg from November 21–23, where he will speak in all three sessions. New Delhi also said the Prime Minister will participate in the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Leaders’ Meeting hosted by South Africa. India has expressed strong support for South Africa’s hosting of the Summit, underscoring Global South solidarity.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum of major advanced and emerging economies, comprising 19 countries, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkiye, and the US, along with the European Union and the African Union. Together, the group represents 85 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population, making it the premier global forum for economic cooperation.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

The three Summit sessions will focus on: Inclusive and sustainable economic growth, trade, financing for development and debt burden. A resilient world, disaster risk reduction, climate change, just energy transitions and food systems. A fair and just future for all with critical minerals, decent work and artificial intelligence.