India to participate at 77th Cannes Film Festival

Hyderabad: It is a special year for India at the Cannes Film Festival as the country readies for the 77th edition of the prestigious festival.



The corporate Indian delegation consists of representatives from Central government, State Governments, members of the industry will showcase India's creative economy in the leading film market of the world, Marche du Films through a series of significant initiatives.

It will be for the first time that the country will host a “Bharat Parv” at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, for eminent dignitaries and delegates from around the world participating in the festival, to engage with film celebrities, filmmakers, directors, producers, buyers and sales agents from across the world and showcase the myraid creative opportunities and a rich bank of creative talent.

The official poster and trailer of the 55th India International Film Festival (IFFI) to be held in Goa on 20-28 November, 2024 will be unveiled at the Bharat Parv. The Bharat Parv will also see the release of the “Save the Date” for the 1st World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) to be hosted alongside the 55th IFFI.

The Bharat Pavilion at the 77th Cannes Film Festival at 108 village International Riviera, will be inaugurated on May 15 in the presence of eminent film personalities. The Bharat Pavilion at Cannes serves as a platform for the Indian film community to engage in various activities, including, fostering production collaborations, curated knowledge sessions, signing distribution deals, green lighting scripts, B2B meetings and networking with prominent entertainment and media players from around the world. The Pavilion will be organized by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) as industry partner. A ‘Bharat Stall’ will be put in the Marche du Cannes through the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for providing the industry to connect & collaborate.

The Bharat Pavilion has been designed by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad is christened on ‘The Sutradhara’ for depicting this year’s theme of “Create in India”. As we look at India’s presence, this year, at the Cannes Film Festival, a rich history and the landscape of creativity denote the direction on an international stage.

In the spotlight, Payal Kapadia's magnum opus, "All We Imagine As Light," poised to captivate audiences and vie for the prestigious Palme d'Or. Notably, this marks a significant milestone as an Indian title graces the Competition section of Cannes Film Festival Official Selection, after three decades.

The cinematic landscape is further enriched by British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri's poignant narrative in "Santosh," in Un Certain Regard alongside Karan Kandhari's evocative "Sister Midnight" in Directors' Fortnight and Maisam Ali's compelling "In Retreat" in L’Acid.

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) student’s film “Sunflowers Were First Ones To Know” is selected in the La Cinef competitive section. The short film made in Kannada, was shortlisted among entries from across the globe and will now compete against 17 other international short films in the final stage.

Furthermore, ShyamBenegal's‘Manthan’, a film focusing on the Amul dairy cooperative movement, will be presented in the Classics section, adding a touch of historical significance to the festival's Indian lineup. The film reels were preserved for several decades in film vaults of NFDC-National Film Archive of India (NFAI), a unit of the Ministry, and has been restored by the Film Heritage Foundation(FHM).

National Award-winning cinematographer Santosh Sivan will be the recipient of the prestigious Pierre Angenieux tribute at the Cannes Film Festival. He will also deliver a masterclass for the Cannes delegates, becoming the first Indian to be honored with this distinction.

Many Indian states including Goa, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Delhi are likely to participate to help showcase India's diverse locations and film talent.

A Session on exploring opportunities of film production in collaboration with India, titled “Abundant Incentives and Seamless Facilitations - Come, Create in India” is being organized at the Main Stage (Riviera) on 15th May at 12 pm. The panel discussion will spotlight India’s huge incentives for film production, co-production opportunities, and the top-notch post-production facilities. The panel will put forward as to how filmmakers are welcoming these initiatives, what are the actual experiences on the ground for filming in India and what are the exciting stories that are being shared.

Interactive sessions at the Bharat Pavilion, organized throughout the festival, will cover topics such as incentives for creating in India, international collaboration in film festivals, India as a filming destination, bilateral film co-productions between India and countries like Spain, the UK, and France, among others. These sessions aim to facilitate discussions, networking, and collaboration opportunities for filmmakers seeking to engage with the dynamic Indian film industry and international partners.