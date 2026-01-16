India To Ensure Safety Of Citizens In Iran

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said it would take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of its nearly 9,000 nationals in Iran, while noting that commercial flights are still operating and that no evacuation flights have been announced so far.

Responding to media reports suggesting that India may exit the Chabahar port development project, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly media briefing that the US sanctions waiver granted to India for Chabahar by the US Treasury Department in October last year remains valid until April 26. He added that India is in touch with the US on the matter.

India plays a key role in operating the Chabahar Port, which provides New Delhi with strategic sea-land connectivity to Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan. However, US sanctions on Iran and recent remarks by US President Donald Trump threatening additional tariffs on countries doing business with Iran have further complicated the situation.

Government sources earlier said that, in view of the evolving situation in Iran, preparations are being made to facilitate the return of Indian nationals who wish to come back. A significant number of Indians in Iran are students, particularly those pursuing medical courses.

Amid worsening conditions, the Indian Embassy in Tehran issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to leave Iran using available means, including commercial flights. The advisory applies to students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists.

Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi also spoke to external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, with both leaders discussing the evolving situation in and around Iran.

In its advisory, the MEA reiterated that Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, remain in contact with the Indian Embassy and keep travel and identity documents ready. Indian nationals were also advised to avoid travel to Iran until further notice.

Iran has witnessed widespread protests amid economic hardship caused by sanctions. Earlier this week, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said India was closely monitoring the situation and confirmed that Indian students were safe, while advising nationals not to venture onto the streets.