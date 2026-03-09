India To Challenge European Dominance in Homoeopathy

New Delhi: India is emerging as a major global player in the homoeopathy sector, supported by a large practitioner base, an expanding research ecosystem and internationally recognised quality standards, AYUSH experts said.

According to industry estimates, India has over 2.5 lakh registered homoeopathy practitioners, nearly 300 teaching institutions and millions of patients using homoeopathy as a primary or complementary system of treatment.

Experts noted that German homoeopathy brands have historically dominated global markets, particularly in Europe, and are widely regarded for their quality and research-backed manufacturing.

However, they said India is increasingly positioning itself to compete globally with the introduction of quality frameworks such as the AYUSH Premium Mark and NABL accreditation.

“The key differentiator lies in certified quality and scientific validation,” said Dr Pradeep Prajapati, director of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA).

He said the AYUSH Premium Mark, introduced by the Ministry of AYUSH, represents global-level compliance in manufacturing, safety and quality management for AYUSH products.

Dr Prajapati added that certification from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) ensures internationally benchmarked standards for testing and quality control aligned with globally recognised ISO standards.

Rajeshwar Tiwari, a senior representative from the Ministry of AYUSH, said India has a large base of clinical data, practitioners and patients in the homoeopathy sector.

“When this experiential advantage is supported by certified quality frameworks like AYUSH Premium and NABL, Indian homoeopathy gains scientific credibility that is globally comparable. This integration of research, regulation, and manufacturing excellence is essential for competing with established European brands,” he said.

Adven Biotech has become the first homoeopathy company in India to receive both the AYUSH Premium Mark and NABL certification.

Adesh Sharma, CEO of Adven Biotech, said the certifications strengthen the global credibility of Indian homoeopathy.

“AYUSH Premium and NABL are not just certificates; they are global passports for Indian homoeopathy,” he said.

Experts said India already exports homoeopathic medicines to more than 100 countries and that internationally aligned certifications could help expand its presence in regulated global markets in the coming years.