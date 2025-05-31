India Gears Up With Next-gen Systems

New Delhi: The Indian Army has started extensive capacity-development demonstrations at key field firing ranges and strategic locations across the country, like the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges, Babina Field Firing Ranges, and Joshimath, showcasing next-generation indigenous defence systems under near-combat conditions. These exercises — part of the Army’s “Decade of Transformation” roadmap — are designed to rigorously assess cutting-edge technologies developed under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

A large contingent of domestic defence manufacturers participated in the trials. Key platforms under evaluation include Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Remotely Piloted Aerial Systems (RPAS), UAV-Launched Precision Guided Munitions (ULPGM), Runway-Independent (RWI) Aerial Vehicles, Counter-UAS Solutions, Loitering Munitions and Specialist Vertical Launch (SVL) Drones, and Precision Multi-Munition Delivery Systems. By conducting these field trials under realistic combat-like scenarios—including EW overlays—the Indian Army aims to validate the performance and reliability of indigenous systems before induction.