India Successfully Tests Fires Agni-3 Missile Off Odisha Coast

6 Feb 2026 9:32 PM IST

It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, the official said.

Balasore: India successfully test fired an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile Agni-3 from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, in Odisha on Friday, an official said. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters.

It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, the official said.


