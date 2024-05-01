India successfully flight-tests Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo

Bhubaneswar: India on Wednesday successfully flight-tested Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

The SMART was flight-tested at around 8.30 am.

SMART is a next-generation missile-based light-weight torpedo delivery system, designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to enhance the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy far beyond the conventional range of lightweight torpedo.

This canister-based missile system consists of several advanced sub-systems, namely two-stage solid propulsion system, electromechanical actuator system and precision inertial navigation system. The system carries an advanced light-weight torpedo as payload along with a parachute-based release system.

The missile was launched from the ground mobile launcher. Several state-of-the-art mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control have been validated in this test.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has complimented the DRDO and the industry partners on the successful flight-test of SMART. “The development of the system will further enhance the strength of our Navy,” he said.

Secretary, department of defence R&D and chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat lauded the synergistic efforts of the entire SMART team and urged it to continue on the path of excellence.