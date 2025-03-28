India stands ready to offer all possible assistance: PM Modi on earthquake

New Delhi, March 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concern over the devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand, and said India stands ready to offer all possible assistance to the two countries.

The earthquake has rocked many parts of Thailand, including its capital Bangkok, the venue for next week's summit of BIMSTEC regional grouping that is scheduled to be attended by Modi among other leaders.

“Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone,” Modi said on 'X'.

“India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand,” he said.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has called an emergency meeting to assess the impact of the quake.

Besides India and Thailand, the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan.

At the Bangkok summit, the BIMSTEC leaders are expected to deliberate on ways and means to infuse greater momentum in cooperation among the member nations.