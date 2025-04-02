India sets up 200-bed hospital in Mandalay

New Delhi/ Mandalay: As rescue workers work against time to pull out the survivors four days after the shallow 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, killing more than 2,700 people, India has established a 200-bed capacity field hospital comprising 118 personnel and started treating patients in the quake-ravaged country under Operation Brahma.

The stench of death hung heavy across quake-struck Mandalay, as yet another strong aftershock rattled Myanmar's second-largest city Mandalay on Tuesday.

The death toll from the initial quake and a series of aftershocks has climbed to 2,719, according to Myanmar's military chief. The number of injured stands at 4,521, with more than 400 missing.

The country, still reeling from the catastrophic 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck last Friday with an epicentre near Mandalay, continues to be shaken by aftershocks, compounding the misery of residents, who are now taking shelter on the roadsides with their children, fearing further destruction.

On Tuesday, another aftershock measuring over 5 magnitude rattled Mandalay at 5.31 pm local time, causing at least half a dozen already damaged buildings to collapse.

Amid the hectic relief and rescue efforts, the Indian Army on Tuesday stated, “As part of the Indian Army’s ongoing humanitarian assistance under Operation Brahma, the field hospital comprising 118 personnel has been successfully established in Mandalay. The hospital was deployed using two Indian Air Force C-17 heavy-lift aircraft and is now fully operational with a 200-bed capacity, offering surgical and inpatient care.”

The statement added that chief minister of Mandalay Myo Aung visited the facility and reviewed its capabilities on Tuesday morning. "The field hospital is fully prepared and equipped to provide critical medical care to those in need, reinforcing India’s steadfast commitment to humanitarian relief efforts in the region,” it added.

The Indian diplomats also handed another 30 tonnes of relief aid, food, medical supplies and tents carried by Indian naval ships to Yangon CM U. Soe Thein on Tuesday.

As part of Operation Brahma, India had earlier intensified its efforts to carry out relief and rescue efforts in Myanmar, including the rescue of thousands of Buddhist monks there. The NDRF team had begun rescue operations on Monday at the U Hla Thein monastery, where around 170 monks are still stuck. About 2,000 Buddhist monks who are safe but with no basic amenities are also being provided relief by Indian rescue teams.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also pointed out that India has always acted as a first responder in the region to any emergency or crisis in the neighbourhood and also referred to the Nepal earthquake a decade ago when Indian relief and rescue teams had worked day and night to bring relief to people there.

Earlier, five IAF aircraft had landed on Sunday in Myanmar’s largest city Yangon and the capital Naypyitaw, carrying humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief (HADR) material, the 60 Para Field Ambulance team and NDRF personnel. Two giant IAF C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft carrying 60 Para Field Ambulance had landed in Naypyitaw on Sunday. The Indian Army teams then set up their medical services.

The Myanmar government will also advise Indian teams on deployment sites of relief and rescue teams. The relief material on Monday was also given to the state Mahanayak Committee, which is the second highest-ranking committee in Myanmar.

Indian teams are being deployed to the Mandalay Palace, Maha Muni Pagoda, MIIT and other such places where substantial damage has occurred. The teams are also providing assistance to members of the Indian community for their stay and food.