India Set to Become World's Pharmaceutical Hub Soon: JNTUK VC

Kakinada: G.V.R. Prasada Raju, vice-chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) on Saturday said that India would become a hub for world’s pharmaceutical industry in the coming years thanks to its rapid technological growth in the country in the last few years. Participating as a chief guest during the “Continued education programme: Tomorrow’s pharmacy: Building 21st century’s skill development’’, organised by School of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technologies wing at the Senate Hall in the University here, Prasada Raju called upon the students to focus on developing new initiatives by acquiring necessary knowledge in the pharmaceutical sciences.

He exhorted the students to pay attention on acquiring practical knowledge on their subjects. He also exhorted the teachers to build the students to make new initiatives. Participating as a chief guest in the programme, the Andhra Pradesh Pharmacy Council registrar McWilliams Kerry said that the students should learn pharmaceutical sciences for creating a better future for the coming generations. He suggested the pharmacy faculty should organize such programmes twice in a year and the pharmacy lecturers should apply online for their renewal of certificates.

As many as 100 registered pharmacy lecturers attended the meeting and Kerry distributed certificates to them. The university rector K. V. Ramana, pharmacy courses special officer G.V.S.R. Dikshuthulu, SPST head B. Bhavani and others were present.