India Sends Fuel Aid To SL, Dhaka

After a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake earlier this week, India delivered 38,000 metric tonnes (MT) of petroleum to Sri Lanka, including 20,000 MT of diesel and 18,000 MT of petrol, according to the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

Modi said, “Spoke with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, with particular focus on disruptions affecting global energy security. We reviewed progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security. As close and trusted partners, we reaffirmed our commitment to work closely together in addressing shared challenges.”

In Bangladesh, officials said India recently supplied 15,000 tonnes of diesel and is expected to deliver another 40,000 tonnes next month.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has indicated efforts to strengthen ties with India following a period of strained relations under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.