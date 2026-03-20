India Sends 2.5 Ton Medical Aid to Kabul After Hospital Attack

New Delhi: India on Friday delivered a 2.5-ton consignment of emergency medical supplies to Kabul to support treatment of those injured in a recent hospital attack.

The ministry of external affairs said the consignment included medicines, medical disposables, kits and equipment.

“India stands in solidarity with the Afghan people and will continue to extend all possible humanitarian support in this difficult hour,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The assistance follows an attack on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul on the night of March 16, which India earlier condemned.

New Delhi termed the incident a civilian-targeted strike and said the facility could not be justified as a military target.

“This heinous act of aggression by Pakistan is also a blatant assault on Afghanistan’s sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability. It reflects Pakistan’s persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its repeated attempts to externalise internal failures through increasingly desperate acts of violence beyond its borders,” India said earlier.

“That this attack was carried out during the holy month of Ramzan, a time of peace, reflection, and mercy among Muslim communities across the world, makes it all the more reprehensible. There is no faith, no law, and no morality that can justify the deliberate targeting of a hospital and its patients. The international community must hold the perpetrators of this criminal act accountable and ensure that the wanton targeting by Pakistan of civilians in Afghanistan ceases without delay,” it added.

According to reports, the attack resulted in significant casualties, with hundreds feared dead and many injured at the facility, which functioned as a drug rehabilitation centre.

India also expressed condolences to the victims and reiterated support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty.

“This heinous act of aggression by Pakistan is also a blatant assault on Afghanistan’s sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability. It reflects Pakistan’s persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its repeated attempts to externalize internal failures through increasingly desperate acts of violence beyond its borders.”