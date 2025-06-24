India Seeks Pause In Kishanganga, Ratle Dispute Proceedings: Officials

New Delhi: With the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) under abeyance, India has requested the World Bank to pause proceedings related to disputes over the Kishanganga and Ratle hydropower projects. In a letter to the World Bank-appointed neutral expert Mr Michel Lino, India has called for suspension of the agreed work programme that would need Pakistan's written submissions by August 7, 2025 and joint discussions in November.

Mr Lino, president of the International Commission on Large Dams, was appointed neutral expert by the World Bank in October 2022 after consultation with both countries, is hearing the matter between India and Pakistan to determine whether the hydro dam projects of India comply with the IWT. The present neutral expert proceedings concern India᾽s Kishenganga Hydroelectric Plant (KHEP), located on the Kishenganga River in the Gurez Valley, and its Ratle Hydroelectric Plant (RHEP), under construction on the Chenab River in the Chenab Valley.

As a technical adjudicator, Mr Lino is expected to also consider Pakistan’s comments before actually deciding to pause the proceedings.

As per Supplementary Rules of Procedure under the IWT in respect of the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects, Pakistan has to file a counter memorial by August 7. The fourth meeting of the neutral expert with the parties is scheduled sometime between November 17-22, 2025. During this meeting India is to present its assertions and Pakistan will file counter to it. This will be followed by questions by the neutral expert to the parties followed by preparation for the second site visit sometime in December 2025. The first site visit took place in June 2024.

As per schedule India is to file its reply after the second site visit by January 5, 2026 followed by Pakistan’s rejoinder by June 5, 2026. The fifth meeting of the neutral expert with the two parties, if needed, will take place between July 6 to17, 2026. The dates for further proceedings are yet to be announced.

The points of difference, as formulated by India, call upon the neutral expert to determine, with respect to each of the KHEP and the RHEP -- whether the pondage provided in the design is within the maximum permitted limit, whether the pondage provided by India meets the operational restriction, and whether the intakes for the turbines provided in the design are in accordance with rules. The other issues include, whether the outlets below Dead Storage Level provided in the design and whether the design of each plant in respect of its gated spillways are in accordance with the IWT. India has called upon the neutral expert to determine whether the freeboard provided in the design of the RHEP is in accordance with norms.

But with the IWT in abeyance by India following the Pahalgam terror attack, the fate of the proceedings is not known. The World Bank has not yet issued a response.

Pakistan’s former Foreign Minister Mr Bilawal Bhutto has threatened a war if India does not fulfill its obligations under IWT. He asserted Pakistan will not remain passive if its water rights were infringed, adding India has two options – share water fairly or Pakistan will take it from all six rivers.