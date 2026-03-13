India Seeks BRICS Consensus on West Asia

New Delhi: Government sources said on Friday evening that India will use its position as BRICS Chair to try to evolve a common position on the West Asian conflict and suggest ways for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy to end the war that the United States and Israel have launched against Iran.

The task is complex as the 11-member BRICS grouping includes Iran as well as Arab Gulf nations such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said he discussed “BRICS-related issues” with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi during a phone call late on Thursday night. According to media reports, the Iranian foreign minister highlighted the importance of BRICS as a platform for strengthening multilateral cooperation among emerging powers and said that, at a time of rising global tensions, the grouping should play a constructive role in ensuring regional and international stability.

The BRICS grouping currently comprises 11 countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, along with newer members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which joined in the past two years.

Government sources indicated that India would try to build consensus within the grouping and propose a way forward to end the conflict, despite the diplomatic challenges. India occupies a unique position as a strategic partner of both Israel and the United States while also chairing one of the leading non-Western multilateral forums.

However, with Iran attacking US bases and other targets in Gulf nations, countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are expected to press within BRICS for Tehran to halt such actions.

Earlier this year, Jaishankar had announced that India’s theme for the BRICS Summit it will host this year is “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The summit is scheduled to be held in India later this year.