I.N.D.I.A. Seat-Sharing Deadlock Persists in Bihar

New Delhi: At a time when the I.N.D.I.A. bloc in Bihar appears to be coming apart, last-minute efforts are underway to persuade the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to agree to contest fewer seats than initially demanded. The Congress has insisted on contesting 60 seats, while the JMM, unhappy with the allocation offered, has announced plans to contest six seats independently.

Negotiations are continuing to convince both parties to scale down their demands, with hopes that the seat-sharing issues will be amicably resolved in the next couple of days.

According to sources, RJD and Congress strategists are holding back-channel talks to finalise the pact. The Congress is expected to settle for around 60 seats, while efforts are on to persuade the JMM to contest only three, Katoria and Manihari (both Scheduled Tribe seats) and Pirpainti (a Scheduled Caste seat).

On Saturday, the JMM announced it would field candidates in six Bihar constituencies, Chakai, Dhamdaha, Katoria (ST), Manihari (ST), Jamui, and Pirpainti (SC), after failing to secure the 12 seats it had demanded from the Congress and RJD. The party also warned it would “review” its alliance with the Congress and RJD in Jharkhand after the Bihar polls.

Meanwhile, the RJD remains firm on contesting no fewer than 135–140 seats, asserting its position as the principal opposition force in Bihar. It has asked the Congress to limit itself to 50–55 seats — a sticking point that has become the main source of friction. With no final agreement, both sides began announcing candidates unilaterally.

The lack of coordination led to INDIA bloc partners fielding rival candidates in at least 11 constituencies, including Vaishali, Tarapur, Bachhwara, Gaura Bauram, Lalganj, Kahalgaon, Rajapakar, Rosera, Bihar Sharif, Warasalinganj, and Bisfi.

Another hurdle in the talks is the chief ministerial face of the alliance. While the RJD insists on projecting Tejashwi Yadav, the Congress leadership remains reluctant, further straining ties. The disagreement has already resulted in both parties contesting against each other in Vaishali, Lalganj, Kahalgaon, and Bihar Sharif.

By October 17 — the last day for nominations in the first phase — the Congress had released only one list of 48 candidates, while the RJD had issued two lists with a total of 46 candidates.

Insiders admit that the delay in finalising the seat-sharing formula between the two parties has given the NDA an early advantage in the upcoming polls. However, they remain hopeful that the pact will be sealed soon, after which the INDIA bloc will release a common manifesto and hold a mega rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, to be attended by senior alliance leaders.