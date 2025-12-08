India-SA First T20 Clash: Skipper Suryakumar Leads India’s Prep In Cuttack

Cuttack (Odisha): Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav said returning to the iconic Barabati Stadium felt “like coming back to familiar ground with a lively crowd” as the national squad arrived here on Monday afternoon ahead of the India–South Africa T20I on December 9.

The team, accompanied by head coach Gautam Gambhir, travelled from the Mayfair Hotel in Bhubaneswar to Cuttack, where star players including Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and the skipper himself immediately settled into training mode.

Speaking to the media at Barabati, Suryakumar reminisced about his early domestic cricket days at the venue. “I’ve played domestic cricket here, though it’s been a long time. I know the ground well — it’s good, and the crowd is always energetic,” he said.

With winter fog expected in the evenings, the captain emphasised adapting to local conditions. “No one can control fog, so we need to be ready. We are aware of the visibility factors and will adjust our preparations accordingly,” he noted.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who arrived in Odisha ahead of the main contingent, held an individual practice session at Barabati on Sunday evening.

On team composition, Suryakumar reiterated that India would avoid unnecessary shuffling. “We haven’t made too many changes in the last five or six series, and that approach will continue,” he said. He confirmed that Shubman Gill, now fully fit, will return to his regular opening role.

He added that wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson remains flexible: “Sanju is prepared to bat at any position based on the team’s requirements.”

Responding to comparisons between all-rounders, he said equating Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube was “not appropriate,” as each plays a distinct role in maintaining squad balance.

Team India trained from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm, while South Africa practice began in the evening. Galleries 6 and 7 were opened for spectators to watch both sessions from inside the stadium.

Officials said the OCA has arranged full logistical support — including meals, medical assistance, fitness staff and other facilities — for both teams as part of the match preparations.