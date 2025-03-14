India Rejects Pak Charges of Abetting Terror

New Delhi: India on Friday dismissed Pakistan's allegations of backing terrorism, following accusations made in the wake of the Balochistan train attack that claimed 21 lives. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the charges as "baseless" and pointed out that the world knows “where the epicentre of global terrorism lies.”

Responding to Pakistan's claims that India was involved in “sponsoring terrorism,” Jaiswal urged Islamabad to introspect rather than deflect blame for its internal issues and failures. He maintained that instead of pointing fingers, Pakistan should address its own challenges.

The comments came after Pakistan's foreign office, during a weekly press briefing, reiterated allegations that India was involved in destabilising the region and even running a global assassination campaign. These statements were made in the context of the train attack in Balochistan and a hostage situation that lasted over 24 hours, with Pakistani officials also accusing Afghanistan-based groups of orchestrating the incident.

Pakistan's spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, without providing concrete evidence, claimed that India has consistently attempted to destabilise neighbouring countries. India, however, firmly rejected these assertions, emphasising its commitment to peace and stability in the region.