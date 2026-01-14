India Ranks 80th in Passport Rankings

New Delhi: India has been ranked 80th in the Henley Passport Index 2026, marking an improvement of five places compared to last year, according to reports. The ranking indicates that Indian passport holders can now travel visa-free or obtain a visa-on-arrival in 55 destinations worldwide.

According to the Henley Passport Index 2026, the top three passports globally are from Asia. Singapore retained the top position, while Japan and South Korea were tied at second place. Among Asian nations in the top 10, the United Arab Emirates ranked fifth and Malaysia ninth.

Singapore passport holders enjoy visa-free access to 192 of the 227 countries and territories tracked by the index. Japan and South Korea follow closely, with access to 188 destinations each. Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain and Luxembourg jointly occupy the third rank, offering visa-free access to 186 destinations.

The index evaluates 199 passports across 227 destinations and is based on exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), measuring the number of countries a passport holder can enter without a prior visa. European countries dominate the top 10 rankings. The United States is ranked 10th, while Russia stands at 46th and China at 59th.

In South Asia, the Maldives is ranked 52nd. Bhutan is placed at 85th, Sri Lanka at 93rd, Bangladesh at 95th, Nepal at 96th and Pakistan at 98th. Afghanistan is ranked at the bottom of the list.