India Prepared for Global Challenges, Dismisses Lockdown Rumors

In a decisive move to quell growing public anxiety, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has officially dismissed rumors of an impending nationwide lockdown. Taking to social media, the Minister clarified that the Government of India has no such proposal under consideration and urged citizens to remain calm and rely on verified information.

The statement comes as the government intensifies its real-time monitoring of global energy markets and supply chain fluctuations. Minister Puri emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the administration is taking proactive steps to safeguard the "uninterrupted availability" of fuel and critical commodities. Highlighting India’s proven resilience against global economic uncertainties, the Minister reassured the public that the country remains fully prepared to navigate emerging challenges through coordinated and timely action.