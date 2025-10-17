India Post to Launch 24-hr, 48-hr Guaranteed Delivery Services

New Delhi: The government on Friday said that the department of post under the Union ministry for communication would launch 8 new services, including speed post services by next year. After the implementation, the public will be guaranteed the fastest-ever service of speed post delivery within 24 hours and 48 hours across the country.

“India Post will roll out a guarantee-based service of mails and parcels with delivery timelines of 24 hours and 48 hours and these mail delivery and next-day parcel delivery will start from January 2026 onwards, said Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

“Indian telecom services are among the top three globally and efforts are on to further improve them. More stringent norms for monitoring quality of service at cell level have been put in place from October 1. It will not be an exaggeration to say that Indian telecom services are among top 3 nations and our efforts are on to improve them further,” the minister said.

“We are going to launch new products with guaranteed delivery of mails and parcels. There will be 24-hour Speed Post service, which will ensure delivery of mails within 24 hours. Similarly, there will be a 48-hour Speed Post for delivery within 48 hours,” Scindia explained.

The minister further said that there would be similar services for next-day delivery of parcels, which will ensure that the parcel gets delivered the next day from around 3-5 days at present. “The government aims to transform India Post from a ‘cost centre’ to a ‘profit centre’ by 2029,” he added.