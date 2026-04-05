India Plans Indigenous 1,000-kg Bomb

New Delhi: The ministry of defence has initiated the process for indigenous design and development of a 1,000-kg aerial bomb for the Indian Air Force (IAF), similar to the Mk-84 class, as part of efforts to enhance self-reliance.

Officials said the project has been structured in two phases. The first phase involves design and development of six prototypes, both live and inert, along with associated tail units and equipment. The second phase will focus on procurement, to be taken up through a commercial Request for Proposal (RFP) issued to qualified agencies.

The ministry has issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) under the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 for the project, which will be executed under the ‘Make-II’ category, followed by procurement under the ‘Buy (Indian–IDDM)’ route.

The proposed system is intended to be compatible with both Russian- and Western-origin aircraft currently operated by the IAF. Officials said around 600 such aerial bombs are planned to be procured under the programme.

At present, Mk-84 class bombs are sourced from foreign manufacturers and are in service with the IAF.

The munition is described as a high-calibre, general-purpose bomb designed to generate significant blast and over-pressure effects against targets.

Officials said the development phase will require a minimum of 50 per cent indigenous content. It will include composite trials, following which preliminary staff qualitative requirements will be finalised into air staff qualitative requirements.

The estimated timeline for the project is about 2.5 years from issuance of the EoI to contract signing, including prototype development, user trials, evaluation and commercial processes.

Trials will be conducted within India at IAF facilities or other designated locations on specified aircraft platforms.

Participation is open to eligible Indian entities, including private industry, with provision for foreign collaboration under defined conditions. Officials said applicants must demonstrate compliance with indigenous design and manufacturing requirements.

Evaluation of proposals will be carried out on technical and financial criteria under the DAP provisions.