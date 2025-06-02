New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held talks with Paraguay President Santiago Pena in the national capital and discussed “new opportunities for cooperation in areas such as digital technology, critical minerals, energy, agriculture, healthcare, defence, railways, space, and the overall economic partnership”. Pointing out that India already has a “preferential trade agreement” with the South American trade bloc, Modi said both sides “can work together to further expand it”. He also said both nations stand united in the fight against terrorism.

At a special briefing later, MEA secretary (east) P. Kumaran said both nations have decided to establish a joint commission mechanism at the “secretary and vice-minister level” to serve as a “key platform” to strengthen ties in various sectors.

He also revealed that both sides have decided to work out an “institutional mechanism” through an MoU in the field of agriculture.

Senior MEA officials also said India will have to decide the terms of reference with the South American nations that are part of the MEROCSUR trade bloc in order to further expand the PTA to “enhance market access and boost inter-regional trade”. The two nations are also working on an MoU in the space sector, including the launch of small satellites using Isro’s launch vehicles.

Modi also accepted an invitation from Pena to visit the South American nation and officials from both sides will work out dates for the visit, the MEA said.

It added that Pena admires India’s civilisation and has pitched for greater people-to-people ties between the two sides. He also expressed interest in India’s expanding highway and rail networks, including the Vande Bharat trains, as well as expanding cooperation in water resources, the MEA’s secretary (east) said.