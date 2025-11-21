India Open For Co-Production in Films, Says Centre

Panaji: India's policy environment provides a strong foundation for international collaborations between Indian and foreign film makers and co-production is one of the most powerful avenues for deepening audio-visual cooperation, said Union minister of state for information and broadcasting Dr L Murugan.

Speaking at a round table conference on ambassadors during the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) audio-visual cooperation on Friday, the minister said India is increasingly being seen as a 'studio for the world', a destination where global stories can be imagined, produced and shared, because of the country’s vast talent pool, multilingual creative base and technological capabilities.

Sanjay Jaju, secretary of the ministry of information and broadcasting, pointed out that India is being recognised as a significant production hub thanks to its multilingual talent, varied filming locations, and strong VFX and animation skills. He stressed that working with India provides access not just to top-notch production facilities but also to a vast global audience that can help distribute content widely.

While India is traditionally known for its story-telling capabilities, the Creative Minds of Tomorrow (CMOT) has become a top platform for new storytellers in India. It has organised a 48-hour filmmaking challenge for 125 young creators.

The programme gives young artists a rare chance to experience professional filmmaking, taking their ideas from concept to screen in just two days. For many, it’s the start of their film careers. The participants will work across 13 film crafts, each contributing their unique skills to a collective burst of cinematic innovation.

“This platform connects India’s emerging creators to global creative ecosystems. It is not just about filmmaking — it is about shaping the nation’s creative future,” Dr Murugan said.

In his opening remarks at Masterclass Series, Murugan shared that over 200 films will be screened during IFFI 2025, positioning India’s cinema as a force increasingly resonant on the global stage. He linked the festival’s ambitions to the broader vision of a “Viksit Bharat,” framing IFFI as not just a celebration of art, but a strategic builder of India’s creative diplomacy.

Highlighting progress on gender equality, the minister noted that 50 of the films on display are directed by women — a tangible affirmation of the government’s push for Nari Shakti and women empowerment.

The Masterclass Series, now open to all, promises a rich curriculum of panel discussions, workshops, roundtables, fireside chats, and interactive conversations. The roster of masterclass leaders reads like a who’s who of Indian cinema: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anupam Kher, Shekhar Kapur, Rajkumar Hirani, Aamir Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Suhasini Maniratnam, and more.

The inaugural session itself was led by noted Umrao Jaan fame filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, who offered reflections drawn from his storied career.

This year, IFFI masterclasses are not confined to traditional dialogues alone. New thematic strands — including Artificial Intelligence, Sustainability, as well as technical deep-dives into cinematography, VFX, and SFX — underscore the festival’s desire to stay ahead of the curve. There will also be theatre-acting classes, giving aspiring actors a rare opportunity to shadow some of the best in the business.

In another poignant move, the festival organisers have paid tribute to cinematic legends. This year’s homage will be to Lata Mangeshkar, the “Nightingale of India,” and to the immortal legacy of Guru Dutt — honouring their timeless contributions to Indian cinema.