India Nudges Saudi on Pak Defence Pact

New Delhi: In a firm message to Saudi Arabia after it inked a mutual defence pact with Pakistan, India on Friday reminded Riyadh of their deepening ties and urged it to keep in mind “mutual interests and sensitivities” in its engagement with New Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs also reiterated that there is no scope for third-party mediation in India-Pakistan ties.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a weekly briefing, “India and Saudi Arabia have a wide-ranging strategic partnership that has deepened considerably in recent years. We expect that our strategic partnership will keep in mind mutual interests and sensitivities.”

New Delhi had earlier noted that the agreement formalises a long-standing arrangement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, but said it would study the implications for India’s national security. The pact, signed in the presence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, reportedly stipulates that an attack on one would be considered an attack on both.

Observers caution the pact could raise troubling questions for India, though Riyadh has in recent years positioned itself as a close partner of New Delhi, co-chairing the Strategic Partnership Council and expanding cooperation, including in defence. Saudi Arabia has also played a role in lowering tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama attack in 2019 and during Operation Sindoor in May this year.

While Saudi-Pakistan ties have historically been close, they soured briefly in 2015 when Pakistan refused to send troops to Yemen. Since then, Saudi Arabia has significantly strengthened ties with India, even as Pakistan has sought to repair relations with Riyadh.