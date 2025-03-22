India not to extend scope of PLI sops

Mumbai: India decided to let lapse a $23 billion programme to incentivise domestic manufacturing, just four years after it launched the effort to woo firms away from China, according to four government officials.



The scheme will not be extended beyond the 14 pilot sectors and production deadlines will not be extended despite requests from some participating firms, two of the officials said.



Some 750 companies, including Apple supplier Foxconn and Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, signed up to the Production-Linked Initiative scheme, public records show.



Firms were promised cash payouts if they met individual production targets and deadlines. The hope was to raise the share of manufacturing in the economy to 25 per cent by 2025.



Instead, many firms that participated in the programme failed to kickstart production, while others that met manufacturing targets found India slow to pay out subsidies, according to government documents and correspondence.



As of October 2024, participating firms had produced $151.93 billion worth of goods under the programme, or 37 per cent of the target that Delhi had set, according to an undated analysis of the programme compiled by the commerce ministry. India had issued just $1.73 billion in incentives - or under 8 per cent of the allocated funds, the document said.



Modi's office and the commerce ministry, which oversees the programme, did not respond to requests for comment. Since the plan's introduction, manufacturing's share of the economy has decreased from 15.4 per cent to 14.3 per cent.