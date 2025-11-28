India Must Be Prepared For Asymmetrical War, Says Ex-Army Officer

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General Vinod G. Khandare (Retd), former principal adviser to the defence ministry, said that India needed to maintain constant vigil and become technologically advanced as it was surrounded by enemies.

Addressing an event at the Sigma Advanced Systems campus in Raviryala, after inspecting the newly developed anti-drone vehicle ‘Indrajaal Ranger’ on Friday, Lt Gen. Khandare said that it was extremely important for the country to closely understand the intentions and activities of neighbouring nations and stay alert at all times.

Lt Gen. who had advised the Centre during Operation Sindoor, praised India’s growing technological capability and encouraged continued efforts towards affordable and smart defence solutions.

“Previously, we depended largely on instinct and observation to judge the enemy’s strength and intent. Today, the threats have changed, but the need to understand our adversaries has become even more critical.” He noted that modern warfare was no longer limited to traditional battlefield fighting, but includes both kinetic and non-kinetic operations. According to him, threats such as drone attacks, sleeper cells and sabotage of national assets have become major security challenges.

Lt Gen. Khandare stressed that India’s defence preparedness must extend to the Line of Control, the Line of Actual Control, international borders and internal security frameworks. He said strengthening national security was not only the responsibility of the armed forces, but also of innovators and organisations working towards defence readiness.

Speaking about the future of warfare, he said, “Asymmetrical warfare is the new war. Previously, we showed our military might with the number of soldiers, the submarines or fighter jets. But we saw in the war between Russia and Ukraine that even large militaries can be put to shame using cheap machinery. That is asymmetrical warfare. Ukraine did not have any Navy, but using basic sea drones they pushed out fleets of Russian ships out of service.”

He explained, “India has to use the latest technology, and also adapt and manufacture asymmetric options. We have to have the right mindset to find solutions to a problem, either through conventional methods, or unconventional methods.”

Highlighting the importance of human capital, Lt Gen. Khandare said India needs skilled, forward-thinking minds who can offer solutions aligned with the nation’s long-term vision. “Success in future conflicts will depend on how well we anticipate and prepare,” he added.