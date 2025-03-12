India, Mauritius Sign 8 Key Pacts to Boost Ties

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi held "substantive and fruitful" talks with his Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Wednesday at the island nation’s capital, Port Louis, during which both leaders decided to “transform ties into an enhanced strategic partnership”. India and Mauritius inked eight pacts, including in the fields of promotion of local currencies, credit facility, SMEs, white shipping, ocean exploration, administrative reforms and combating financial crimes.

The strategic partnership will involve ramping up defence and maritime cooperation as well as continuing India’s development assistance programmes to aid the Indian Ocean nation.



In his remarks to the media, the Prime Minister announced support for the “setting up of a new Parliament building in Mauritius” with Indian grant assistance that he said would be a “gift to Mauritius from the mother of democracy (India)”. He also announced the forthcoming launch of the second phase of high-impact community development projects (HICDP) with new projects worth 500 million Mauritian rupees.



The two Prime Ministers inaugurated 20 HICDPs along with the inauguration of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation built with Indian grant assistance to train Mauritian civil servants and the Mauritius Area Health Centre at Cap Malheureux. Both leaders also decided to “initiate implementation of the replacement of 100 km water pipeline in Mauritius under the first Indian rupee-denominated line of credit agreement worth about `487 crores concluded between the two sides and work towards timely delivery of 100 electric buses and the associated charging infrastructure”.



India also handed over to Mauritius “a navigational chart on St Brandon Island prepared following a hydrographic survey by an Indian naval ship”. Both nations also “decided to ratify the protocol on amendment of the double taxation avoidance agreement at the earliest” and to “promote investments in sunrise sectors such as the ocean economy, pharmaceuticals, IT and fintech, among others, to support Mauritius in the diversification of its economy for long-term and sustainable economic growth”.



The Prime Minister also sought to expand India’s one-decade-old vision of Sasar, which stands for "Security and Growth for All in the Region” to a vision for the Global South called Mahasagar (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).



The Mahasagar vision will encompass mutual security, tech-sharing and project-specific Indian concessional finance, including grant assistance. New Delhi also fully backed the sovereignty of Mauritius over the Chagos Archipelago in the backdrop of the agreement last year between the Indian Ocean nation and Britain.



Lauding the ties between the two nations, Mr Modi said, "India and Mauritius are not only bound by the Indian Ocean but also by our shared culture, traditions, and values. We are partners on the journey to economic and social development…"



In the backdrop of growing Chinese military presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Mr Modi added that defence cooperation and maritime security are key pillars of India and Mauritius strategic partnership.



"Free, open, secure, and safe Indian Ocean is our common priority. We are committed to providing our full support for the security of the Exclusive Economic Zone of Mauritius," he said



The Prime Minister said: “People-to-people ties form a strong foundation for our partnership. Cooperation shall be extended in areas like digital health, AYUSH centres, school education, skilling and mobility. We will work together to utilise AI and digital public infrastructure for the development of mankind.” He also promised that the people of Mauritius will also be provided facilitation in India on the Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage and the Ramayan trail.



Highlighting in a joint vision document India’s support in successfully implementing several high-profile infrastructure projects, such as the India-Mauritius Metro Express project, the New Supreme Court building, and the New ENT Hospital, among others, Mr. Ramgoolam “expressed gratitude for India-aided projects that form part of the Mauritian landscape across various sectors”.



He also thanked India for India’s role as a "first responder" for Mauritius in times of need. Regarding cooperation in the space sector, Mr Ramgoolam conveyed his appreciation to India “for its support towards the joint development of a satellite for Mauritius”. It was also decided at the talks that both nations would “work closely towards the successful development and launch of the India-Mauritius satellite, including requisite training for Mauritian scientists and experts at the Indian Space Research Organisation.”



On trade cooperation, Mr Ramgoolam “underlined the need for Indian companies and businesses to see Mauritius as a gateway to India’s engagements with Africa and benefit from trade and business opportunities offered by Africa”.



After the talks, Mr Modi attended the 57th National Day celebrations of Mauritius as the chief guest and was conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean (GCSK) award, the highest civilian award of the Indian Ocean nation, by Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool.



During the National Day celebrations, an Indian Navy marching contingent participated in the parade while an Indian Navy ship made a port call to coincide with the National Day celebrations.



In his final engagement during this visit, Mr Modi visited the sacred “Ganga Talao”, offered prayers and immersed the holy water from the recently-concluded Mahakumbh Triveni Sangam of Prayagraj into the sacred lake in Mauritius.



At a special briefing in Port Louis, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said the Mahasagar vision will encompass mutual security, tech-sharing and project-specific Indian concessional finance, including grant assistance. The pact on the promotion of local currencies was aimed at encouraging the establishment of an Indian rupee clearing centre in Mauritius and encouraging direct exchange rate quotations to boost trade and tourism.



The foreign secretary said the pact on white shipping information sharing in the form of a technical agreement between the Indian Navy and the Mauritian government will enhance the maritime security and trade safety of Mauritius and also prevent illegal activities, including piracy. India will also assist the establishment of a police academy and national maritime information sharing centre in Mauritius.