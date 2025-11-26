India Marks 26/11 Anniversary With tributes, Calls For Justice

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reaffirmed the Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism as the nation observed the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Paying homage to the victims and fallen security personnel, Shah said terrorism is a threat to humanity, not restricted to a single nation.

“On this very day in 2008, terrorists carried out a cowardly attack on Mumbai and committed heinous and inhuman acts,” Shah wrote on X. He said India’s counterterrorism efforts now command broad global support.

Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea and unleashed coordinated attacks across Mumbai, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, over a 60-hour siege.

‘Masterminds still free in Pakistan’: Ujjwal Nikam

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam said while Ajmal Kasab’s execution delivered partial justice, the masterminds behind the attack remain shielded in Pakistan.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Nikam said Pakistan continues to conduct a “sham legal process,” stating it had arrested eight or nine individuals but providing no details on the status of their trials.

He said figures including Hafiz Saeed and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, backed by Pakistan’s ISI, must be held accountable internationally.

Pointing to the recent blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, Nikam warned that India must remain alert to attempts to sow internal discord and said unity must prevail above religion, caste or identity.

Calls to safeguard Constitution on Samvidhan Diwas

On Constitution Day, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge urged citizens to uphold and protect constitutional values amid what they called ongoing threats to democratic norms.

Gandhi described the Constitution as “a sacred promise to every Indian” guaranteeing dignity, equality and justice regardless of caste, religion, region or wealth.

“Let us pledge that we will not allow any attack on the Constitution. I will be the first to stand against it,” he said.

Kharge, recalling the role of BR Ambedkar and members of the Constituent Assembly, said the nation must defend principles of secularism, socialism, justice and liberty to preserve democracy.

Since 2015, Constitution Day has been observed annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution in 1949.

Maharashtra strengthens surveillance, prepares drone security framework

To prevent future terror threats, Maharashtra Police are developing a drone-use policy for surveillance in key cities, including Mumbai, a senior official said.

Marking 17 years since the 26/11 attack, the official said the state police, with support from central agencies, are integrating drones, AI-backed facial recognition and real-time video analytics into security systems.

The government has approved the third phase of Mumbai’s CCTV programme worth Rs 2,140 crore, which will add another 866 cameras to the existing network of over 10,500.

Coastal security is also being strengthened with interceptor boats, updated radar systems and coordinated monitoring among the police, Navy and Coast Guard.

“After fully integrating drones and modern surveillance technology, Mumbai will be among the safest cities in the world,” the official said.