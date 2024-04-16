India is strong enough to hit its enemy across LoC: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that India is strong enough to hit her enemies across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. He also said that “Ram Rajya” is now becoming a reality in the country, and nobody can stop it.

“We’ve the power to strike at our enemy from our soil across the LoC too. We proved our strength after the 2016 terror attack in Uri,” Mr. Singh said while addressing a BJP rally in Kathua district to seek the vote for his cabinet colleague and party candidate Jitendra Singh. Kathua district is part of the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency which is going to polls in the first phase on April 19.

The defence minister said that India has developed as the world’s strongest country on all fronts under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He reiterated, “We’ve the power to strike at our enemy outside the LoC and also in the enemy’s own territory across the LoC. We proved our strength through the surgical strike on September 28, 2016. India is touching new heights. Our military might and strength are considered as being the world’s best.”

He said that on the economic front too, the world acknowledges that India is moving ahead to become the third largest global economy. “Under the leadership of PM Modiji, India’s image has augmented to the extent that the world listens carefully to what we are saying unlike in the past when nobody was taking us seriously”.

Presenting a “glowing” report card of Prime Minister Mr. Modi’s ten years in power, the defence minister said, “We finished Article 370 to bring Jammu and Kashmir at par with other parts of the country. Mehbooba (Mufti) once threatened that if Article 370 was gone, Jammu and Kashmir mein khoon ki nadiyan behengi. But let me assure you, it is not khoon ki nadiyan (streams of blood), but the streams of milk and water along with the development and prosperity that are flowing and will continue to flow J&K.”

He added, “She had also said that following the abrogation of Article 370 no one was going to hold the tricolour in J&K but today the national flag is flying high atop every house and government building here in J&K.”

Accusing the regional parties National Conference and People’s Democratic Party and also the Congress of “misusing” Article 370 for their own political benefit, Mr. Singh said, “I saw pictures of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi playing with snow in Kashmir. How could they have played with snow had Article 370 been still there.?”

Mr. Singh said that the Opposition parties were talking about construction of the Ram temple since 1984 but it was done by us, and our Prime Minister performed its ‘pran pratishtha’ on January 22. We implemented the CAA but there are people who are trying to create misgivings, but I want to clarify that no Indian citizen is going to lose his or her citizenship.” He said that the Modi government has promised implementation of the UCC in the next five years and “I wonder why it should not be done.”

He accused the opposition politicians of creating a trust deficit in the country through their “double speak”. He said, “A big trouble has been created in free India due to trust deficit caused by the politicians who used to say something and do something else. They would indulge in more attractive and appease talk than the precise truth, This trust deficit between people and politicians was finished by the BJP.”

The defence minister while referring to the triple talaq said, “Some people are saying why are you interfering in the religious affairs of others. I want to make it clear to them that any woman irrespective of her faith is our mother, sister and daughter. The attack on the dignity and honour of women will not be tolerated. Whether we form a government or not, how can we accept such a thing which will throw her out of her home.”

He said in the Sankalp Patra of the BJP, PM Modi ensured the inclusion of free treatment to people above 70 years of age no matter to which income group they belong to. “Who else can do this other than Modiji?”, he asked.

The defence minister said that he had a feeling that the establishment of Ram Rajya has started in the country, and nobody can stop it from becoming a reality. "Ram Rajya means that the people have realisation and awareness towards their duties. There is a problem when people start having a sense of authority," he said.