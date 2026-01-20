India is Safest Destination for Foreign Investments: Chandrababu Naidu

Davos: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stated that India is the safest and most preferred destination for foreign investments across the world. He said that countries around the globe are now looking towards India as the nation is undergoing rapid transformation.

Inaugurating India Lounge established under the theme “Partner with India,” at the World Economic Forum here today, the Chief Minister called upon all stakeholders to work together as Team India, driven by the spirit of “Nation First.”

The Chief Minister noted that India is rapidly transforming into a strong and resilient economy. He expressed confidence that India will become the world’s third-largest economy within the next two years and will reach the top position by 2047. He credited the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showcasing India’s capabilities on the global stage.

While wealth creation is vital for development, the Chief Minister stressed that improving the living standards of people is equally important. He said the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh is working towards enhancing the quality of life for all sections of society.

He observed that the World Economic Forum provides an excellent platform to learn how the world is progressing and noted that green energy and digital infrastructure are currently receiving major global focus.

Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Rammohan Naidu; Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Rameshbhai Sanghavi, Kerala Minister P. Rajeev, Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Telangana Ministers D. Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and several other dignitaries were present.