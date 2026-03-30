India Is 'Free' Of Maoist Insurgency: Home minister

NEW DELHI: India on Monday declared the country free of the Maoist insurgency, fulfilling a long-standing deadline to defeat the decades-long rebellion.

Home Minister Amit Shah told parliament India was "free" of the rebels, known as Naxals.

"I can say it openly, that we have become Naxal-free -- there is no hesitation in saying this," Shah told parliament, adding that "once the entire operation is completed, I will also inform the country."