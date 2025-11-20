India Hosts 7th NSA Meet of Colombo Security Conclave

New Delhi: The seventh National Security Adviser (NSA)-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) was hosted by India’s NSA Ajit Doval in the Capital on Thursday. The meeting was attended by his counterparts from CSC member states, Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The NSAs held discussions across the five pillars of cooperation: maritime safety and security; countering terrorism and radicalisation; combating trafficking and transnational organised crime; cyber security and protection of critical infrastructure and technology; and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, New Delhi said in a statement. Seychelles participated as an observer state, and Malaysia attended as a guest.

The CSC was formed to promote closer cooperation among member states on key security issues and to strengthen partnerships for enhancing regional security in the Indian Ocean Region. The signing of the CSC’s founding documents took place in Sri Lanka in August last year.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the first CSC secretary general, appointed by India, presented a comprehensive review of decisions taken at the sixth NSA-level meeting held in Mauritius on December 7-8, 2023, along with updates on activities carried out under the five cooperation pillars. Member states discussed ways to deepen collaboration, including through training and capacity-building initiatives, and reiterated their commitment to the CSC’s vision and objectives. They also welcomed the decision of the Republic of Seychelles to join the CSC as a full member.

The Seychelles delegation was led by Major General Michael Rosette, Chief of Defence Forces. Malaysia participated as a guest for the first time and was represented by Badrul Shah Mohd Idris, Deputy Director General of the Malaysian National Security Council.

Participants at the meet in New Delhi included: H.E. Ibrahim Latheef, DC (retd.), Lt. Col. (retd.), NSA of the Maldives, Rahul Rasgotra, NSA of Mauritius, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (retd.), secretary, Ministry of Defence, Sri Lanka, Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman, NSA of Bangladesh.