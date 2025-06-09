India Grew as a Major Economy in Last 11 Years Under BJP Rule: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that during the 11 years of this government since 2014, India had not just become the fastest-growing major economy but was also a key global voice on pressing issues like climate action and digital innovation. He also said the NDA government has delivered “pathbreaking changes with speed, scale and sensitivity”.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “A clear focus on good governance and transformation, backed by the collective participation of 140 crore Indians, has led to rapid progress across diverse sectors.”

“Guided by the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’,” the Prime Minister noted that the NDA government has delivered pathbreaking changes with speed, scale and sensitivity.

He underlined that from economic growth to social upliftment, the government has prioritised people-centric, inclusive and all-round progress.

The Prime Minister said that India today was not just the fastest-growing major economy, but also a key global voice on pressing issues such as climate action and digital innovation.

Mr Modi: “We are proud of our collective success but at the same time, we look ahead with hope, confidence and a renewed resolve to build a Viksit Bharat.”

He also emphasised that the past 11 years have brought many positive changes and boosted the “ease of living”.

In this context, Mr Modi encouraged citizens to explore this transformative journey through the “NaMo” app, which presents the government’s achievements in an interactive manner -- including games, quizzes, surveys, and other formats that inform, engage and inspire.

The Prime Minister also invited people to explore India’s “vikas yatra” through a variety of engaging formats such as videos, infographics, and articles, available on the NaMo app and the official website.

Mr Modi also urged everyone to take part in a survey on the NaMo app on India’s growth journey over the last 11 years. He also shared a link to the portal where anyone can take part in the “Jan Man Survey” about India’s growth journey over the last 11 years.

“Your views matter the most! Take part in this survey on the NaMo app and let us know how you view India’s growth journey over the last 11 years. #11YearsOfSeva”, he said.