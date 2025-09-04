India, Germany Push for Swift FTA

New Delhi: There are “sweeping changes in the world with a lot of economic volatility and this makes a powerful case for India and Germany to work together”, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, in a veiled reference to American tariffs imposed on India, said at a joint presser in the national capital after talks with his German foreign minister Johann David Wadephul, while pushing for a “decisive conclusion” of talks for a free trade agreement with the European Union (EU). Mr Wadephul hoped the FTA will be inked by this autumn. He added that Germany does not support the American tariffs imposed on India.

During the meeting, besides the trade talks, India and Germany also batted for further strengthening defence and security cooperation. The German foreign minister’s visit has also set the stage for a visit by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to India.

The foreign minister appreciated Germany’s desire to “double the current trade with India” and expressed confidence that Germany will “put its full weight” behind an FTA negotiated between India and the EU, adding that “lowering of tariffs” is part of the ongoing discussions.

In another veiled jibe at the arbitrary tariffs policy of the Trump administration, the foreign minister said that “predictability has a huge premium in global politics” and pointed to the “steady relationship” between India and Germany that is “growing in value”. He said both discussed bilateral ties, including political cooperation, defence, economic relations, technology, climate, mobility and people-to-people relations.

The foreign minister thanked Germany for sorting out certain “export-control difficulties” that India had faced previously, as the German minister pushed for greater market access to India.

Mr Jaishankar lauded the bilateral cooperation in semiconductors and appreciated Germany’s skilled labour strategy that has enabled highly skilled Indian workers to work in Germany, which is the strongest economy within the EU.

Mr Wadephul referred to India as a “rising economic powerhouse”. “India and Germany are in the same team,” he said, adding, “India equals Asia for Germany, while for India, Germany is the EU equivalent… Germany needs highly skilled Indian workers."

In a late-evening development, the German foreign minister told an Indian TV channel that Germany did not support the American tariffs imposed on India and said US President Donald Trump was using tariffs as a tool to finance the US Budget.

From Indian soil, Mr Wadephul also slammed China for its “aggressive behaviour” in the Indo-Pacific region and Russia for its “aggression” against Ukraine but appreciated India for using its close ties with Russia to boost efforts for a peaceful solution to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The German foreign minister termed China as Germany's “competitor” and “systemic rival” and said Germany has to “defend our markets against China” but that Germany is “always ready to return to the spirit of partnership” with China.

The German foreign minister said both his country and India support a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region. Asked about the improving ties between Asian giants India and China, he said Germany will welcome it if the two nations improve bilateral ties.

Referring to the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Chinese port city of Tianjin, Mr Wadephul appreciated India’s efforts to focus on establishing peace in Ukraine but acknowledged that Germany and India do not always see “eye to eye” all the time.

Mr Wadephul hailed the efforts of US President Donald Trump in trying to find a solution to the Ukraine conflict. He added that Germany had imposed sanctions on Russia so that Moscow is not able to fund its war against Ukraine but acknowledged that there should be “no bottlenecks” so that oil prices do not rise globally.

During the talks, Mr Jaishankar also raised the issue of Indian girl-child Ariha Shah, who has reportedly been in specialised foster care in Germany for the past four years after being separated from her Indian parents in Germany, and said her “cultural rights must be protected".