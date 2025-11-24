India Gate Demonstrators Raising Pro-Hidma Slogans, Delhi Police Tells Court

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday told a court here that five protesters arrested for allegedly using pepper spray on police personnel during a demonstration at the India Gate over pollution were raising slogans hailing slain Maoist leader Madvi Hidma. Judicial Magistrate Aridaman Singh Cheema was hearing the case against the five students against whom an FIR was registered at Kartavya Path police station under various BNS provisions, including assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

The judicial magistrate sent the five protesters to two-day judicial custody. The court also sent a person to an observation home till his age is verified in the case.

The five students who were sent to judicial custody are Akash, Ahan, Akshay, Sameer and Vishnu.

The FIR has been registered under relevant sections of BNS including 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 221 (obstructing public servants in discharge of duties) and 223 (disobedience to a lawful order from a public servant).

During the proceedings, the investigating officer (IO) told the court that the arrestees were raising slogans hailing Madvi Hidma, a top Maoist leader who was killed in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh earlier this month.

The IO also showed to the magistrate a video of protesters raising slogans regarding Hidma during the protest.

The defense counsel said that at least three students were tortured in the police custody while being interrogated. He also showed to the magistrate some photographs allegedly showing bruise marks on their bodies.

They are students, they went there to do a peaceful protest. Not to indulge in any anti-national activity, he said.

He also urged the judge to give relief to accused Ahan who has to appear in an exam scheduled for Tuesday. However, the judge refused, saying that he knew this before going to protest site .

We did not receive any order. It's been 24 hours, We have not received any FIR, the lawyer said.

The photo submitted by us shows police brutality. What are they trying to unearth from the case. Did they found any WhatsApp link. They are just students, the lawyer added.