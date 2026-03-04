India Focusing on Long-Range Drone Development Amid Iran-US War

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, global warfare has witnessed a dramatic shift with the widespread use of unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UAVs). These fighter drones, controlled remotely, have become indispensable for reconnaissance, surveillance, and precision strikes, eliminating the need for pilots while offering agility and cost-effectiveness. Their growing prominence marks a new era in military strategy.

India’s awareness of this transformation sharpened during Operation Sindoor, when Pakistan deployed swarms of low-cost drones to target civilian infrastructure and weaken Indian air defenses. Most of these were neutralized by Israeli-made Heron Mk drones, but the incident revealed the disruptive potential of UAVs. It also underscored the urgency for India to develop indigenous long-range combat drones.

Responding to this need, Bengaluru-based startup Newspace Research Technologies (NRT) began work on the Sheshnaag-150. Designed for coordinated attacks, this UAV boasts a range of 1,000 km and can carry warheads weighing 25–40 kg, which is enough to destroy critical infrastructure. Equipped with real-time surveillance, autonomous target identification, and strike capabilities, the Sheshnaag-150 represents India’s leap into the drone age.

Following Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army sought the immediate deployment of NRT’s drones, recognizing their strategic importance. Reports suggest a heightened urgency within the military for reliable, long-range UAVs with advanced strike capabilities.

The evolution of drones from tactical support tools to frontline combat assets reflects a broader global trend. Nations are investing heavily in UAV technology, reshaping doctrines of warfare. For India, the Sheshnaag-150 is not just a weapon; it symbolizes self-reliance and preparedness in an era where drone warfare is redefining the battlefield.