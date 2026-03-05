India, Finland Bilateral Meet Discusses Skill Development, Entrepreneurship

India and Finland on Thursday discussed avenues for strengthening cooperation in the areas of skill development, vocational education and workforce mobility here. The meeting came a day after Finnish President Stubb began a four-day visit to India on Wednesday with an aim to shore up bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas, including trade, investment and critical technology.

The bilateral meeting between minister for skill development and entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary and Finland's minister of employment Matias Marttinen reflected on the growing convergence between the two countries in building resilient and future-ready talent ecosystems. “Both ministers discussed opportunities to deepen collaboration between institutions, industry and training systems in order to enhance vocational education and create pathways for skilled workforce mobility,” an official statement said.

“India's demographic strength and Finland's technological and vocational excellence create a natural partnership in the domain of skills. Our discussion focused on building practical bridges between training ecosystems, strengthening institutional cooperation and creating pathways for skilled youth to access global opportunities while maintaining high standards of training and mobility,” Chaudhary stated.

“Finland values its growing partnership with India in the field of vocational education and workforce development. We deeply appreciate the contribution of highly-skilled Indian professionals who are working across different sectors and strengthening our workforce.“India's strong skilling ecosystem and its young talent present significant opportunities for further collaboration. By strengthening cooperation between our institutions and industries, we can address workforce challenges while promoting innovation, skills development and sustainable economic growth,” Marttinen said.

The two nations, however, emphasised the importance of structured and mutually beneficial mobility frameworks that enable skilled professionals to access global opportunities while ensuring high standards of training, certification and worker welfare.“During the interaction, both ministers noted the importance of strengthening partnerships between vocational education and training institutions of the two countries, promoting knowledge exchange and encouraging industry-led skill development initiatives,” the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship stated.