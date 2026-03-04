NEW DELHI: India is scouting for alternative sources for importing crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas and liquefied ​natural gas to prepare itself if the conflict in the ‌Middle East lasts for more than 10-15 days, a government source said on Tuesday.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman, which carries around a ​fifth of oil consumed globally as well as large quantities ​of gas, has ground to a near halt after vessels in ⁠the area were struck as Iran hit back after U.S. and Israeli ​strikes.

The government is continuously monitoring the situation and is "reasonably confident that ​if one source closes, another window will open", the source told reporters.

Indian refiners process about 5.6 million barrels per day of crude, with about 40% of their ​crude imports passing through the Strait of Hormuz, he said.

The ​South Asian nation holds sufficient crude inventories to meet demand for about 25 days. ‌Also, ⁠refiners hold 25-day inventory of gasoil, gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas, he said.

However, the position is tighter for natural gas. India has only a few days of LNG supplies left after its largest supplier, Qatar ​halted LNG production ​on Monday.

"If ⁠Qatar doesn't open in the next few days, then we may have to scout for alternatives and ​take additional measures," he said.

Indian companies have already reduced gas ​supplies ⁠to some industrial customers from Monday.

The source did not mention whether Indian refiners would increase purchases of Russian oil.

In recent months, Indian refiners curtailed ⁠purchases ​of Russian oil to avoid punitive tariffs ​imposed by President Donald Trump and help New Delhi clinch an interim trade deal ​with Washington.