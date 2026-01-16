India-EU FTA Will Be ‘Mother Of All Deals’, Says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that India’s startup ecosystem has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past decade, emerging as one of the most vibrant and widely distributed entrepreneurial landscapes in the world. Meanwhile, the minister also the upcoming free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the 27-nation bloc of European Union (EU) will be the ‘mother of all deals’.

The statement of the trade minister came as the government marked 10 years of the Startup India initiative. “Over 50 startups are being recognised in India per day. In the past decade, the government has adopted timely and agile policy interventions to make the startup ecosystem robust and business-friendly,” Goyal said in a post on X.

“The focus has been on encouraging innovative ideas and helping them scale. Now, with India’s strengthening trade partnerships with countries globally, more avenues will open for our startups to expand their markets, create global impact, and build the next generation of Indian success stories,” he added.

Meanwhile, Goyal also said that the proposed agreement between India and EU would be a good and mutually beneficial trade pact. “The FTA between two nations will be the ‘mother of all deals’. The bilateral trade between the two sides is reasonably balanced in goods and services,” he told reporters here.

Commerce secretary Rajesh Agrwal on Thursday said India and the EU are very close to concluding negotiations on the proposed free trade agreement (FTA). “The discussions are underway to resolve remaining issues so that the deal is ready for announcement during the visit of top EU leadership later this month,” he said.