India Distances Itself From SCO Statement

New Delhi:India on Saturday distanced itself from a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) declaration that sharply condemned Israel’s June 13 air-strikes on Iranian territory. The nine-nation bloc, which includes China, Russia and Iran, had called the Israeli action a “gross violation of international law.” India said it had not taken part in drafting the statement and reiterated its own neutral appeal for restraint.

In a formal clarification, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that it had already expressed “deep concern at the recent developments between Iran and Israel” on June 13 and had urged both sides “to avoid any escalatory steps.” India communicated this stance to other SCO members and “did not participate in the discussions” that produced the joint text, the MEA added.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, visiting France, spoke late Friday with Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar. Jaishankar conveyed “the deep concern of the international community,” pressed for de-escalation and said “channels of dialogue and diplomacy” must be used, according to the MEA.

The SCO statement had condemned Israel’s strikes as an attack on a fellow member state that endangered “regional and international security.” It urged a peaceful resolution of issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme and reaffirmed members’ commitment to international law.

Separately, India has advised its nationals in both Israel and Iran to remain vigilant. The embassy in Tel Aviv urged Indians to “stay close to safety shelters” and avoid unnecessary travel. A similar advisory in Tehran provided emergency contact numbers.

Friday’s Israeli strikes reportedly targeted about 100 Iranian military and nuclear sites, killing senior commanders and scientists. Iran responded with a barrage of missiles and drones, some of which Israel said were intercepted with U.S. assistance. The exchange follows weeks of escalating hostilities between the two regional rivals.

India, which maintains close ties with both nations, said it is “ready to extend all possible support” and will continue to monitor the situation through its missions in Tel Aviv and Tehran.