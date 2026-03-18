India Deploys Warships to Escort Fuel Ships Near Gulf of Oman

India is sending additional warships to the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea to ensure the safe passage of its vessels in anticipation that Iran may allow more of its fuel tankers to exit the Strait of Hormuz, people familiar with the matter said.

The Indian Navy is deploying over half a dozen warships, including logistics vessels, to the area as a precautionary measure, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. The warships will be stationed east of the Strait of Hormuz and won’t enter the waterway, they said. Their objective would be to escort the vessels until they reach safer waters in the northern Arabian Sea.