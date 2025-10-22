India Denies Trump Claim on Cutting Russian Oil

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (IST) to convey Diwali wishes, but claimed to reporters after the call that India was already cutting back on the purchases of Russian oil. The US President also said he hoped during the call that there would be no war between India and Pakistan. New Delhi, meanwhile, said that Modi thanked the US President for his warm greetings and referred to the “enduring strength” of bilateral ties. Seeking to put the focus firmly on the issue of terrorism, the PMO added that Modi had conveyed India’s “unwavering commitment to combating terrorism” and also expressed confidence that both nations would “stand united” to oppose terrorism”. The Indian statement made no mention of any commitment to cut Russian oil purchases while the US President made no mention of the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism while speaking to reporters later about the call.

The phone call came ahead of a possible bilateral meeting in Kuala Lumpur next week on the sidelines of the Asean and East Asia Summits, which both leaders are expected to travel.

President Trump was quoted in media reports as telling reporters during the White House Diwali celebrations on Tuesday: “I spoke to Prime Minister Modi today, as I mentioned before. And we just have a very good relationship. And he's not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see the war end with Russia and Ukraine. And, as you know, they're not going to be buying too much oil. So they've cut it way back and they're continuing to cut it way back.” President Trump had earlier threatened that India would continue to face “massive tariffs” if it did not stop buying Russian oil.

On Tuesday, President Trump added, “Let me extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. Had a great conversation. We talked about trade… He's very interested in that. Although we did talk a little while ago … about let's have no wars with Pakistan. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that. And we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing. He's a great person, and he's become a great friend of mine over the years.”

The White House Diwali reception was attended, among others, by Indian ambassador to US Vinay Kwatra and several prominent Indian-origin business leaders.

In a message on social media platform X, Modi stated: “Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms.” The PMO later said: “Prime Minister Modi today expressed his heartfelt appreciation to US President Donald Trump for his warm Diwali greetings and a personal phone call marking the occasion of the festival of lights. The Prime Minister emphasised the enduring strength of the India-United States partnership and reiterated India’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and fostering international cooperation.”

On the festive celebrations, the US President told reporters: “In a few moments, we'll light the diya (small earthen lamp) as a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness… It's knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, the revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed, and captives free. The glow of the ‘diya’ flame reminds us to seek the path of wisdom and to work with diligence and to always give thanks for our many blessings...”

President Trump had claimed last Thursday that Modi had assured him that India would stop buying Russian oil. But in the evening on the same day, MEA spokesman Randhir Jaiswal had said there had been no conversation on the day between the two leaders. India had said its “consistent priority is to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario (and that) ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy”. India had said that it has “for many years sought to expand our energy procurement (and that) the current (Trump) administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India”. It had added that “discussions (with the US) are ongoing”.