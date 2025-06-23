 Top
Home » Nation

India Debunks Social Media Claims That US Used Indian Airspace To Launch Strikes Against Iran

Nation
PTI
23 Jun 2025 1:29 AM IST

India debunks social media claims that US used Indian airspace to launch strikes against Iran

India Debunks Social Media Claims That US Used Indian Airspace To Launch Strikes Against Iran
x
Commuters drive along a bridge near a building bearing a landmark anti-US mural in Tehran, on June 22, 2025.Photo by AFP)

New Delhi: India on Sunday dismissed as "fake" claims by certain social media handles that the US fighter jets used Indian airspace to launch strikes against Iran.The US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran overnight, with President Donald Trump warning of additional strikes if Iran retaliates.

Several social media accounts have claimed that Indian Airspace was used by the United States to launch aircrafts against Iran during Operation #MidnightHammer. This claim is FAKE, PIB Fact Check said in a post on X.

Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation #MidnightHammer, said the fact check unit of the Press Information Bureau that functions under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

It said that the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine had explained the route used by US aircraft during a press briefing.

( Source : PTI )
US President Donald trump Indian airspace 
India Delhi New Delhi 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X