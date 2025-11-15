India Commemorates 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur

As 2025 draws to a close, India comes together to observe the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru and revered as Hind Di Chadar. The commemorations, spanning from Delhi to diaspora communities abroad, have drawn lakhs of people to gurdwaras, homes, and public spaces, honouring a martyr whose sacrifice continues to inspire courage, compassion, and the defence of human dignity.

In Delhi, devotees flocked to Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, reflecting on a sacrifice made not for one faith but for the fundamental freedom of all. Community kitchens, or langars, ran through the night, staffed by volunteers—including schoolchildren—serving meals, distributing water, and guiding visitors. “This is how we honour him,” said a volunteer, “by serving, by standing with each other, by remembering humanity above everything else.”

Across Punjab, slow processions at dawn echoed with kirtan, while homes lit up as elders shared stories of the Guru’s life. Schools and colleges held discussions to ensure the younger generation understands the enduring relevance of his sacrifice in today’s world of intolerance and injustice.

The celebrations embraced creativity through street plays, documentary screenings, heritage walks, and musical evenings. Artists sketched murals of the Guru’s final moments, while poets and writers shared verses celebrating his bravery and unwavering principles.

The most remarkable aspect of the 350th anniversary has been its inclusivity. People from Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Jain, and Buddhist communities joined in prayers, reflecting the Guru’s legacy of protecting all humanity. His martyrdom, a chadar—literally a shield over humanity—continues to inspire unity, freedom, and fearless compassion.

As lamps glow in gurdwaras and hymns echo through winter evenings, Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice remains a guiding light for generations to come.

This article is authored by Siftpreet Kaur, intern at St. Joseph’s Degree and PG College.