India, China began troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh

Indian and Chinese troops tarted disengaging in small batches and removing self-created blockades at Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh, according to the schedule agreed to Monday.

Sources in the defence and security establishment said while the deal was negotiated at both diplomatic and military levels, the final agreement was signed by the senior highest military commander—the corps commander—on the Indian side at about 4.30 am Monday.





It was after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that both countries had reached an understanding to disengage and resume patrolling.



