India Chase 339 To Stun Australia In Women's World Cup Semis

31 Oct 2025 12:08 AM IST

Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who hit 89, put on 167 runs for the third wicket to pull off a sensational win with nine balls to spare in the second semi-final in the outskirts of Mumbai.

MUMBAI: Jemimah Rodrigues hit an unbeaten 127 as India defeated Australia by five wickets in a record ODI chase of 339 on Thursday to set up a Women's World Cup final with South Africa.

